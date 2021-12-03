Police on scene of South Perkins shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on South Perkins Road.
Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers say the suspect is a black man wearinga white hoodie that fled the scene in a white pickup.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
