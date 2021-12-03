Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police on scene of South Perkins shooting

Police on scene of South Perkins shooting
Police on scene of South Perkins shooting(123RF)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on South Perkins Road.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect is a black man wearinga white hoodie that fled the scene in a white pickup.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Memphis Academy of Health Sciences
Nearly $400,000 stolen from Memphis charter school, 3 employees charged
Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game

Latest News

Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Memphis Tigers take on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Hawaii Bowl
Humboldt City Schools and law enforcement officials address Tuesday’s shooting
Humboldt City Schools and law enforcement officials address Tuesday’s shooting
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19