Pipkin vaccination site closes Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Pipkin Building in Memphis is set to be closed Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s closure is to make sure vaccination events for children scheduled at the Glenview Community Center and Hickory Hill Community Center are fully staffed.

The Pipkin site is also closed Saturday for planned events at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.