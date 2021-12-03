Advertise with Us
Pipkin vaccination site closes Friday

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Pipkin Building in Memphis is set to be closed Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s closure is to make sure vaccination events for children scheduled at the Glenview Community Center and Hickory Hill Community Center are fully staffed.

The Pipkin site is also closed Saturday for planned events at the Liberty Bowl.

