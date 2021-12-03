Advertise with Us
Oxford mother charged after infant dies from fentanyl toxicity

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford woman has been charged in the death of her infant daughter.

Ebonee White, 31, is charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a call from an apartment complex September 15 for an unresponsive infant. The infant was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

Autopsy findings along with the investigation by the Oxford Police Department led to White’s arrest.

White was taken into custody Thursday, December 2, and was issued a $100,000 bond.

