Our warm and dry weather comes to an end this weekend

By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another warm and dry day on tap for us with afternoon highs once again in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will gradually increase during the late afternoon all ahead of weekend rain and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 73 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday as a cold front moves into the area. Light rain will be possible for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday morning, but it won’t rain the entire time. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers could impact the Christmas parades on Saturday afternoon and evening, but it won’t be a wash-out. Sunday morning will be mostly dry, but rain will move back in during the afternoon and thunderstorms with heavy rain will arrive in the evening.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return on Monday afternoon, but it will feel much cooler. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees in the morning and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday with dry weather turning Thursday.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 56
  • NORMAL LOW: 38

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

