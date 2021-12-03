Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ole Miss ready to host #18 Tigers Saturday

Ole Miss ready to host #18 Tigers Saturday
Ole Miss ready to host #18 Tigers Saturday(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday, the Memphis Tigers get a chance to bounce back, going up against another SEC team in Ole Miss.

The Rebels are hoping to upset the 18th-ranked Tigers, for now, at the Pavilion in Oxford.

Ole Miss is 68th in Ken Pom rankings and 5-2 on the season.  The Rebels return only two starters from last year and have 7 newcomers. There is no doubt it’s a strong rivalry between the two schools. The last matchup, played at FedExForum two seasons ago, was won by the Tigers by just one point. Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis says he thinks it’s a game that should be played every year.

“In the South and November and early December, I think that’s important while football is still on everybody’s mind,” said Davis. “We played 2 years ago at a sellout crowd at FedExForum. It’ll be sold out on Saturday and so those are the games the players want to play in and it’s a good rivalry game that’s only 115 minutes apart.”  

Tipoff from the pavilion in Oxford is Saturday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Memphis Academy of Health Sciences
Nearly $400,000 stolen from Memphis charter school, 3 employees charged
Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault
Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault

Latest News

Grizzlies set franchise/NBA records in rout of OKC
Grizzlies set NBA record in win over OKC Thunder
Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Memphis Tigers take on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Hawaii Bowl
Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph, left, and center Marc Gasol talk before Game 4 in an...
Memphis Grizzlies announce plans for Z-Bo’s jersey retirement ceremony
Grizzlies set NBA record in win over OKC Thunder
Grizzlies set franchise/NBA records in rout of OKC