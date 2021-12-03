Ole Miss ready to host #18 Tigers Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday, the Memphis Tigers get a chance to bounce back, going up against another SEC team in Ole Miss.

The Rebels are hoping to upset the 18th-ranked Tigers, for now, at the Pavilion in Oxford.

Ole Miss is 68th in Ken Pom rankings and 5-2 on the season. The Rebels return only two starters from last year and have 7 newcomers. There is no doubt it’s a strong rivalry between the two schools. The last matchup, played at FedExForum two seasons ago, was won by the Tigers by just one point. Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis says he thinks it’s a game that should be played every year.

“In the South and November and early December, I think that’s important while football is still on everybody’s mind,” said Davis. “We played 2 years ago at a sellout crowd at FedExForum. It’ll be sold out on Saturday and so those are the games the players want to play in and it’s a good rivalry game that’s only 115 minutes apart.”

Tipoff from the pavilion in Oxford is Saturday at 11 a.m.

