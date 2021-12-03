Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Push for booster shots grow as more cases of omicron variant found in the U.S.

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The push for booster shots is growing as the new omicron COVID-19 variant spreads in the U.S.

Since Wednesday, new cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been detected in California, Minnesota, New York, and Colorado.

Despite aggressive genetic sequencing testing, the first case has not been detected in Shelby County just yet.

“So, I’m clearly concerned about this new variant because it can spread very quickly,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Manoj Jain. “From the studies we’ve seen from South Africa, it can cause community transmission, meaning a large number of people in the community can get infected in a very short time. We’re talking about days and weeks.”

Jain says more studies are being done to see if the variant is evasive of the current vaccine.

Moderna’s president says they could have an omicron-specific booster shot available by March, but Jain says he is very confident the current booster shot will be effective against the new strain.

“I say that because normally when we see people get vaccinated, between the first and second dose, and there’s a longer gap period between those vaccinations, the immunity is better,” Jain said.

Even without the omicron variant being detected, Shelby County is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases and with the holidays just around the corner, there’s a fear of another bump in cases.

“I think people are going to get together and enjoy themselves,” Jain said in regard to Christmas in the Mid-South. “And I’ll tell you this, there’s an opportunity to enjoy themselves and feel confident and secure if they can call their relatives to get vaccinated. That will be the best Christmas ever.”

Jain says in addition to getting more people vaccinated, it’s important to get tested as well.

Knowing your status before gathering with people outside of your household will be the key to keeping any potential surge of a variant at bay.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Memphis Academy of Health Sciences
Nearly $400,000 stolen from Memphis charter school, 3 employees charged
Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game

Latest News

Pipkin vaccination site closes Friday
Pipkin vaccination site closes Friday
St. Jude expo and marathon kick-off is here
St. Jude expo and marathon kick-off is here
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19