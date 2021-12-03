Memphis Tigers take on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Hawaii Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sources now confirm the Memphis Tigers will take on the University of Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve.

That news comes as the NCAA announces the addition of a 42nd bowl game to its line up, clearing the way for the Rainbow Warriors to face the Tigers.

