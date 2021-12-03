Advertise with Us
Memphis Tigers take on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Hawaii Bowl

Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Memphis Tigers football takes the field(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sources now confirm the Memphis Tigers will take on the University of Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve.

That news comes as the NCAA announces the addition of a 42nd bowl game to its line up, clearing the way for the Rainbow Warriors to face the Tigers.      

Sports Director Jarvis Greer will have all the details tonight on Action News Five at 10 p.m.

