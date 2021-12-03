Advertise with Us
Man pleads guilty to Parkway Village homicide

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has pled guilty to killing a 29-year-old man at an intersection in the Parkway Village area in 2019.

A report from the Shelby County District Attorney General says Jonathan Smith and others in a red pickup truck approached Bertram Thomson around 2:45 a.m. near Outland Road and Cromwell Avenue.

The report says a short time later some Thompson was found face down in the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a red pickup truck that was later found burned in a field in Robinsonville, Mississippi. The truck belonged to one of Smith’s relatives.

Smith has plead guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery and is sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Smith’s codefendants that have also been charged in the homicide will be in court next week.

