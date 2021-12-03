Man pleads guilty to Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has pled guilty to killing a 29-year-old man at an intersection in the Parkway Village area in 2019.

A report from the Shelby County District Attorney General says Jonathan Smith and others in a red pickup truck approached Bertram Thomson around 2:45 a.m. near Outland Road and Cromwell Avenue.

The report says a short time later some Thompson was found face down in the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a red pickup truck that was later found burned in a field in Robinsonville, Mississippi. The truck belonged to one of Smith’s relatives.

Smith has plead guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery and is sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Smith’s codefendants that have also been charged in the homicide will be in court next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.