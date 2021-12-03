LIVE: US Navy Blue Angels talk 2022 Mid-South Airshow
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are in Millington giving details on their upcoming airshow.
The Blue Angels will take to the skies for the Mid-South Airshow June 18-19, 2022.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what our community has to offer, and what an incredible asset our airport is,” said Roy Remington, Executive Director of the Millington-Memphis Airport.
Tickets to the Midsouth Airshow can be purchased at www.MidsouthAirshow.com.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.