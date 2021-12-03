Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LIVE: US Navy Blue Angels talk 2022 Mid-South Airshow

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are in Millington giving details on their upcoming airshow.

The Blue Angels will take to the skies for the Mid-South Airshow June 18-19, 2022.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what our community has to offer, and what an incredible asset our airport is,” said Roy Remington, Executive Director of the Millington-Memphis Airport.

Tickets to the Midsouth Airshow can be purchased at www.MidsouthAirshow.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Search continues after murder suspect spotted in Horn Lake
Search continues after murder suspect seen in Horn Lake
Serious crash on I-40 at Danny Thomas
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crashes block traffic on I-40
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers
The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for one night only.
‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

Latest News

Young Dolph's funeral
Memphis street to be named in honor of rapper Young Dolph
Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Several streets blocked for St. Jude Memphis Marathon
Pipkin vaccination site closes Friday
Pipkin vaccination site closed this weekend