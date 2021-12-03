Advertise with Us
Journey Community Schools receives $30K grant from International Paper

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Journey Community Schools received a $30,000 grant from International Paper Friday. The grant will go towards the charter school organization’s literacy initiative.

Journey Community Schools is a charter school organization based in Raleigh, Orange Mound and East Memphis.

They have a longstanding relationship with International Paper.

Ten thousand of the $30,000 will go specifically to Coleman School Located in Raleigh for campus beautification and programs that will help students excel at reading and writing.

Nichalous Manning is the executive director for Journey Community Schools. He says this grant will not only mean a lot to the school but to students and their families as well.

“It’s going to warm their heart to know, not only that the people who are serving them every day care deeply, but we have a city that does so too,” said Manning.

Journey Community Schools says their goal is to get every student to read at or above grade level. They believe literacy is the key to doing well in all of their subjects.

