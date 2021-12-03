Advertise with Us
Journey Community Schools receives $30,000 grant from International Paper to boost literacy programs

By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Journey Community Schools received a $30,000 grant from International Paper Friday. The grant will go towards the charter school organization’s literacy initiative.

Journey Community Schools is charter school organization based in Raleigh, Orange Mound and East Memphis.

They have a longstanding relationship with International Paper.

$10,000 of the $30,000 will go specifically to Coleman School located in Raleigh for campus beautification and programs that will help students excel at reading and writing.

“We at Journey Community schools believe that we are paving pathways to success, and we believe that a great part of that success is getting students to be very passionate about reading and literacy. That’s why we have focused on this in our three-year strategic plan. That’s why we focus on this in our school community where we believe that every single one of our teachers are reading teachers,” said Coleman School Principal Stephen Ward.

Nichalous Manning, the Executive Director for Journey Community Schools, says the grant will not only mean a lot to the school, but for students and families as well.

“It’s going to warm their heart to know not only that the people who are serving them everyday care deeply, but we have a city that does so too,” said Manning.

Journey Community Schools says their goal is to get every student to read at or above grade level. They believe literacy is the key to doing well in all subjects.

