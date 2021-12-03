Homicide suspect injured in police chase; rams squad cars on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are swarming the area of Walnut Grove after an alleged murder suspect led them on a chase ending in a critical crash.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted for homicide when he rammed police cars on I-240 and fled the scene.

He reportedly led them on a chase to the area of Walnut Grove and Farm Road where he crashed and was taken into custody. He and a woman who was in the vehicle as well are now both in the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

Police have not specified what homicide the suspect is accused of.

This is an ongoing investigation.

