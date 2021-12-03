Advertise with Us
Group of pastors take to the streets to fight crime in Memphis

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is starting a love crusade.

In response to increased crime in Memphis, the group of pastors is taking to the streets to talk one-on-one with young people.

“It’s called a love crusade. I’m trying to reach out to young people,” said Rev. Walter Womack, president of the SCLC Memphis Chapter.

The pastors are trying to decrease crime in Memphis.

In a time when everyone has their own idea on how to make the city’s streets safer, the Memphis chapter of SCLC is taking a simple approach. Members are talking, more importantly, listening to young people in the community.

“First of all, we need to have a listening ear and try to understand where they’re coming from,” said Womack.

Thursday, SCLC held its first of a series of crime prevention initiatives it’s calling ‘Love Crusades,’ where they meet community members, especially young people, where they are. Thursday afternoon that place was Southside Park.

The group, made up of more than 400 pastors and churches, plans to hold these crime intervention initiatives around the city.

Womack says crime is a community-wide issue.

