First Alert to rain and cooler weather this weekend

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear this morning, but clouds will gradually increase during the late afternoon. High temperatures today will once again reach the lower to mid 40s. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be cloudy, but rain won’t arrive until tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 73 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday as a cold front moves into the area. Light rain will be possible for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday morning, but it won’t rain the entire time. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers could impact the Christmas parades on Saturday afternoon and evening, but it won’t be a wash-out. Sunday morning will be mostly dry, but rain will move back in during the afternoon and thunderstorms with heavy rain will arrive in the evening.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return on Monday afternoon, but it will feel much cooler. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees in the morning and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

