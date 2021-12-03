COVID-19 test positivity rate almost doubles, 200+ new cases in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.2% for the week ending in November 27, up 3% from the previous week.
COVID-19 cases continue to climb with 225 newly confirmed cases and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours.
SCHD director Dr. Michelle Taylor says that the positivity rate is a good indicator for how the virus is trending and something to keep a close eye on as data comes in from Thanksgiving, leading into the holidays.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 149,635 and there have been 2,353 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The current average of COVID-19 cases is 118 cases per day for the last seven days.
There are currently 1,266 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 295 of them are pediatric cases.
Shelby County is averaging 1,981 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 74.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.
Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:
- 524,422 total people vaccinated
- 1,048,785total vaccinations administered
- 13,868 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
The latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.2% for the week ending in November 27.
Click here for more COVID-19 data.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.