COVID-19 test positivity rate almost doubles, 200+ new cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.2% for the week ending in November 27, up 3% from the previous week.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb with 225 newly confirmed cases and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours.

SCHD director Dr. Michelle Taylor says that the positivity rate is a good indicator for how the virus is trending and something to keep a close eye on as data comes in from Thanksgiving, leading into the holidays.

SCHD COVID-19 data dashboard 12/3/21 (Shelby County Health Department)

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 149,635 and there have been 2,353 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 118 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,266 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 295 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 1,981 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 74.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

524,422 total people vaccinated

1,048,785total vaccinations administered

13,868 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.2% for the week ending in November 27.

Click here for more COVID-19 data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.