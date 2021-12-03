Children’s Museum of Memphis, Porter-Leath partner for Early Head Start family memberships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special partnership has formed between Porter-Leath and the Children’s Museum of Memphis.

Both organizations came together to announce the donation of 1,500 family memberships to the museum for all of Porter-Leath’s Early Head Start families.

Thursday was also an opportunity to celebrate the Museum’s 30th anniversary and to share the museum’s driving force.

“That we’re about education. We’re about educational underpinnings, we’re about getting children throughout the greater Memphis area to fall in love with learning,” said Dr. Stewart Burgess, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Memphis.

"We know that's it's a vibrant early childhood space and given all our work in early childhood, we know what a great fit it is and what a great add-on it is for our families to be able to come to the Children's Museum," said Rob Hughes, vice president development at Porter-Leath.

Also honored Thursday night were the three women who put in the work to open the Children’s Museum of Memphis in 1990.

