Businessman indicted for shooting, killing shoplifter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis business man has been indicted on murder charges for shooting a shoplifter.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, in October of 2019 Lamorris Robinson was at the Mid-South Small Engines, where he picked up a chainsaw and ran out of the store.

The report says a businessman, Charles Kalb, grabbed a shotgun from under the counter and chased the shoplifter before shooting Robinson in the back outside of the store.

Robinson was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Surveillance video was released a few weeks after the shooting occurred, and Robinson’s family filed for a wrongful death lawsuit against Kalb.

The report says that the shotgun Kalb used was an illegal weapon, a sawed-off shotgun.

Kalb has been indicted on first-degree murder charges and a felony count of possession of a prohibited weapon. His bond is set at $1 million.

