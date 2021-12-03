Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away

Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival is coming back to Memphis in 2022 and tickets are on sale now.

2019 was the last time Memphis experienced Beale Street Music Festival.

“We’ll have three days of the hottest names in music over four stages right here in Memphis, Tennessee yet again,” said Randy Blevins, vice president of marketing and programming for Memphis in May.

Blevins says due to construction at Tom Lee Park, all Memphis in May events, such as the music festival, the BBQ contest, and the Great American River Run will take place at the Memphis Fairgrounds.

“We looked at different sites around the city,” he said. “There’s not a lot of options to host an event as large as Beale Street Music Festival and a World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The facility is flat, it’s used to holding large events, and it’s a convenient location,” Blevins said.

The three-day festival will take place April 29 through May 1.

Blevins didn’t disclose which artists they are looking to book but says they are going all out with the talent.

“Well, we of course are right in the throes of booking an artist right now, and I can tell you from where it’s looking right now, this is easily going to be one of the biggest Beale Street Music Festivals ever. A lot of exciting names are confirming with us,” Blevins said.

Blevins says the list of performers will be released by February.

Starting December 3, general admission three-day passes are $145. Blevins says this is the lowest they will ever be.

If you’d like to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets purchased in 2020 that were deferred, not refunded, can be used.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Suspect vehicle crashed on Walnut Grove, Farm after police chase
Homicide suspect injured in police chase; rams squad cars on I-240, police say
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Search continues after murder suspect spotted in Horn Lake
Search continues after murder suspect seen in Horn Lake
3 dead in crash near Shelby Drive

Latest News

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 10 Performances" Episode 2117A -- Pictured: Wendy Moten -- (Photo by:...
Go Wendy Go! Help us cheer for Memphis native Wendy Moten on “The Voice”
Tickets for Beale Street Music Festival on sale Friday
Tickets for Beale Street Music Festival on sale Friday
Ticket holders react after remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ canceled at Orpheum Theatre
Ticket holders react after remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ canceled at Orpheum Theatre
Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases