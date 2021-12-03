Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival is coming back to Memphis in 2022 and tickets are on sale now.

2019 was the last time Memphis experienced Beale Street Music Festival.

“We’ll have three days of the hottest names in music over four stages right here in Memphis, Tennessee yet again,” said Randy Blevins, vice president of marketing and programming for Memphis in May.

Blevins says due to construction at Tom Lee Park, all Memphis in May events, such as the music festival, the BBQ contest, and the Great American River Run will take place at the Memphis Fairgrounds.

“We looked at different sites around the city,” he said. “There’s not a lot of options to host an event as large as Beale Street Music Festival and a World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The facility is flat, it’s used to holding large events, and it’s a convenient location,” Blevins said.

The three-day festival will take place April 29 through May 1.

Blevins didn’t disclose which artists they are looking to book but says they are going all out with the talent.

“Well, we of course are right in the throes of booking an artist right now, and I can tell you from where it’s looking right now, this is easily going to be one of the biggest Beale Street Music Festivals ever. A lot of exciting names are confirming with us,” Blevins said.

Blevins says the list of performers will be released by February.

Starting December 3, general admission three-day passes are $145. Blevins says this is the lowest they will ever be.

If you’d like to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets purchased in 2020 that were deferred, not refunded, can be used.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.