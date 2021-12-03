Action News 5′s Joe Birch named St. Jude Hero Among Us

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year, a St. Jude Memphis Marathon racer is given the “Hero Among Us” award.

The award recognizes someone for going the extra mile to support children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

This year’s honoree is someone that we all know, a man who is extremely passionate about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s award recipient is Action News 5′s very own Joe Birch.

Birch made a commitment 20 years ago to lacing up, running, and supporting the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He was among the 2, 900 participants at the first St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend in 2002.

In his 20 years supporting St. Jude, Birch has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the children of St. Jude.

