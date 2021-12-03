Advertise with Us
3 dead in crash near Shelby Drive

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people died in a crash late Thursday night near Shelby Drive.

Memphis police say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Getwell Road. All three people died at the scene.

There were two cars involved in the crash. It’s unclear which cars the victims were in.

