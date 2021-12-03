Advertise with Us
3-day Bluff City Christmas Experience to kick off at Hickory Ridge Mall

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A three-day Christmas experience is in store for all the Christmas lovers out there in the Bluff City.

Telisa Franklin’s Bluff City Christmas Experience kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with live music at Hickory Ridge Mall at 6075 Winchester Road.

On Saturday, there will be a parade starting at 11 a.m. and on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. there will be a Christmas Test Taste benefitting Porter-Leath.

All of the events will take place at Hickory Ridge Mall.

There will also be shopping vendors, carousel rides and event-goers will even have a chance to get vaccinated.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the Christmas Taste Test, visit bluffcitychristmas.com.

Come back to this story at 11 a.m. Saturday for a live look at the parade.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

