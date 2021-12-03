Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 injured in shooting at Valero gas station

Valero gas station shooting
Valero gas station shooting(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Valero gas station on Winchester Road.

There was one person injured and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This gas station was also the scene of a fatal shooting back in August when two men allegedly drove up to a man’s car and fired several shots into the driver’s side.

Memphis police have not mentioned anything about the suspects involved in Friday morning’s shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Search continues after murder suspect spotted in Horn Lake
Search continues after murder suspect seen in Horn Lake
Serious crash on I-40 at Danny Thomas
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crashes block traffic on I-40
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers
The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for one night only.
‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

Latest News

Group of pastors take to the streets to fight crime in Memphis
Group of pastors takes to the streets to fight crime in Memphis
St. Jude expo and marathon kick-off is here
St. Jude expo and marathon kick-off is here
Here’s what’s inside the December issue of Memphis Magazine (Memphis Magazine)
Here’s what’s inside the December issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the December issue of Memphis Magazine