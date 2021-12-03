1 injured in shooting at Valero gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Valero gas station on Winchester Road.

There was one person injured and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This gas station was also the scene of a fatal shooting back in August when two men allegedly drove up to a man’s car and fired several shots into the driver’s side.

Memphis police have not mentioned anything about the suspects involved in Friday morning’s shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

