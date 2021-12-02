Advertise with Us
Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID task force gives update on cases, vaccines

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID task force will be meeting for the first time since Thanksgiving to give an update on COVID-19 numbers and vaccination efforts.

Shelby County Health Department reports 176 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 149,410 and there have been 2,342 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

SCHD COVID-19 data 12.1.21
SCHD COVID-19 data 12.1.21(Shelby County Health Department)

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 104 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,184 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 284 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 1,580 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 74.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 523,966 total people vaccinated
  • 1,045,752 total vaccinations administered
  • 11,058 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate is 3.2% for the week ending in November 20.

Click here for more COVID-19 data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

