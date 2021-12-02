Advertise with Us
Warm weather continues through Friday, rain arrives this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 am this morning, which means reduced visibility may delay your morning commute. The rest of the day will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 72 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have another unseasonably warm day tomorrow with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 70s. If you’re going to the Collierville Christmas Parade on Friday night, it will be dry and mild with temperatures in the lower 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 50s overnight.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday as a cold front moves into the area. Drizzle will be possible for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday morning. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers could impact the Christmas parades on Saturday. Sunday morning will be mostly dry, but rain will move back in during the afternoon and linger through the evening.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return on Monday, but it will feel much cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50s. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

