Unseasonably warm weather continues through Friday with your First Alert to weekend rain chances

By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds along with plentiful sunshine will keep our temperatures well above “normal” this time of year. Our weather stretch of dry weather comes to an end this weekend and temperatures will be cooler, especially next week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 57
  • NORMAL LOW: 39

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 72 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have another unseasonably warm day tomorrow with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 70s. If you’re going to the Collierville Christmas Parade on Friday night, it will be dry and mild with temperatures in the lower 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 50s overnight.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday as a cold front moves into the area. Drizzle will be possible for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday morning. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers could impact the Christmas parades on Saturday. Sunday morning will be mostly dry, but rain will move back in during the afternoon and linger through the evening.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return on Monday, but it will feel much cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50s. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

