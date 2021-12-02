Advertise with Us
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crashes block traffic on I-40

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two multi-vehicle crashes are blocking traffic on I-40 Thursday morning.

Memphis Fire Department confirms they are responding to a serious crash on I-40 and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

All lanes in both directions are shut down until further notice, according to Memphis police.

The call came in around 9 a.m.

We are waiting to hear of any injuries.

Another three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking all eastbound lanes on I-40 in St. Francis County.

3-car crash on I-40 in St. Francis County
3-car crash on I-40 in St. Francis County(ARDOT SmartWay)

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation website, there is a possible injury in this crash.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 233 to the service road.

