Toy truck drive helps to bring holiday cheer to area children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 20th annual Toy Truck drive benefiting Porter-Leath is underway with its first stop at Poplar Avenue and Perkins Ext.

Mary Braddock, Communication Director at Porter-Leath, joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about how you can help.

People can stop by to drop off a new toy or monetary donation to Santa’s helpers, so that over 2,500 preschool children have a meaningful holiday gift this year.

The Toy Truck is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. today through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

If you can’t make it out this week, you can always visit one of the next Toy Truck destinations listed below.

DECEMBER 10-11, 2021

WMC-TV Action News 5 Station

at 1960 Union Ave.

8 AM - 6 PM (Fri.); 8 AM - 3 PM (Sat.)

DECEMBER 18-19, 2021

IKEA at 7900 IKEA Way

10 AM - 3 PM (Sat.); 11 AM - 3 PM (Sun.)

