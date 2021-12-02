Toy truck drive helps to bring holiday cheer to area children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 20th annual Toy Truck drive benefiting Porter-Leath is underway with its first stop at Poplar Avenue and Perkins Ext.
Mary Braddock, Communication Director at Porter-Leath, joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about how you can help.
People can stop by to drop off a new toy or monetary donation to Santa’s helpers, so that over 2,500 preschool children have a meaningful holiday gift this year.
The Toy Truck is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. today through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
If you can’t make it out this week, you can always visit one of the next Toy Truck destinations listed below.
DECEMBER 10-11, 2021
WMC-TV Action News 5 Station
at 1960 Union Ave.
8 AM - 6 PM (Fri.); 8 AM - 3 PM (Sat.)
DECEMBER 18-19, 2021
IKEA at 7900 IKEA Way
10 AM - 3 PM (Sat.); 11 AM - 3 PM (Sun.)
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.