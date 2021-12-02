Advertise with Us
Suspect wanted in multiple Kroger robberies in Memphis

Suspect wanted in multiple Kroger robberies in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a number of armed robberies at Kroger grocery stores.

Police say the armed suspect demanded money from a cashier Tuesday at the Kroger on South Mendenhall. He did not get away with any cash in this incident.

Memphis police say the suspect is wanted in similar robberies at Kroger stores on Kirby Parkway and near Poplar Avenue.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

