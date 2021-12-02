Suspect indicted for fatally shooting man who allegedly stole his tools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An indictment was announced Thursday in the shooting death of a man accused of stealing tools in Memphis.

Bobby Freeze has been indicted on second-degree murder charges after investigators say he fired shots at Tommie Carpenter who was stealing tools from his parked truck on Summer Avenue in May.

According to the affidavit, Freeze told police he noticed Carpenter stealing the tools while he was at a breakfast shop. He claims he shouted at Carpenter then fired two shots as he was driving away.

Carpenter was struck in the back of the head and died three days later.

