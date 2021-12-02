Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

St. Jude’s Hayley Arceneaux joins SpaceX medical team to train, support astronauts

St. Jude’s Hayley Arceneaux joins SpaceX medical team to train, support astronauts
St. Jude’s Hayley Arceneaux joins SpaceX medical team to train, support astronauts(Source: Twitter, Hayley Arceneaux)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - She’s been to the final frontier and now Memphis’own Hayley Arceneaux is joining the SpaceX medical team.

In a tweet wearing her new SpaceX scrubs, Arceneaux announced she’ll help medically train and support commercial astronauts.

Arceneaux says she’ll keep her dream job at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She represented St. Jude when she joined the first all-civilian expedition into space back in September.

The research mission raised nearly $242 million for St. Jude.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a 17-year-old...
School staff exposed to fentanyl through student’s vape in Tennessee

Latest News

Mid-Southerners weigh in on Mississippi abortion case
Mid-Southerners weigh in on Mississippi abortion case
Mid-Southerners weigh in on Mississippi abortion case
Mid-Southerners weigh in on Mississippi abortion case
Mississippi lawmakers hope the U.S. Supreme Court overrule Roe v. Wade
Mississippi lawmakers hope the U.S. Supreme Court overrule Roe v. Wade
Pipkin, Germantown public vaccination sites to close before Christmas