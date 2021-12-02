St. Jude’s Hayley Arceneaux joins SpaceX medical team to train, support astronauts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - She’s been to the final frontier and now Memphis’own Hayley Arceneaux is joining the SpaceX medical team.

In a tweet wearing her new SpaceX scrubs, Arceneaux announced she’ll help medically train and support commercial astronauts.

Arceneaux says she’ll keep her dream job at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She represented St. Jude when she joined the first all-civilian expedition into space back in September.

The research mission raised nearly $242 million for St. Jude.

Life update: I’ve joined the SpaceX medical team!!! It is an absolute honor to be working with this incredible company & help medically train & support commercial astronauts ❤️🩺



& of course I’m still working at my dream job at St. Jude, fortunate enough to be able to do both💕 pic.twitter.com/3eiQyTXsoO — Hayley Arceneaux (@ArceneauxHayley) December 1, 2021

