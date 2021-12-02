Advertise with Us
Several streets blocked for St. Jude Memphis Marathon

By Janeen Gordon
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, runners will take over Memphis for the 20th anniversary of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

This is the biggest one-day fundraiser for St. Jude, which is a crown jewel in the Bluff City.

Action News 5 breaks down what you need to know if you are running or watching Saturday’s race.

If you’re in Downtown Memphis, you are passing through Crosstown, making your way over into Hein Park and even around Overton Park, you should arrive by 6:15 p.m. for parking. Everything will start in Downtown Memphis around B.B. King and Beale Street. It will finish at AutoZone Park.

Memphis police say you will not be able to park on the street. Union from 4th to B.B. King will be closed Friday and Saturday. A.W. Willis is also one of those streets you can expect to see a complete closure on, as well as Front Street, Danny Thomas, and North Parkway.

The Uber and Lyft drop-off locations are at Tennessee Welcome Center, Lauderdale Street between Beale and Union, and Union Avenue at Wagner Place. The best places to watch and cheer on some of those runners are Trinity Lutheran Church’s cheer station and a cheer party at Hein Park Neighborhood.

For all the runners that will be out and about, we want to make sure that we raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and everyone stay safe.

