Search continues after murder suspect spotted in Horn Lake
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) -Several DeSoto County law enforcement agencies are searching for a murder suspect wanted out of Quitman County.

The Horn Lake Police Department received a tip Thursday morning that 21-year-old Quenten Taylor was in the area of Laurelwood and Shadow Oaks.

When police arrived in the area, they say Taylor took off on foot. The Southaven Police Department and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department are both assisting in the search.

Taylor is considered dangerous, so if you see him, call police immediately.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

