SCSO launches Operation Jingle Bells for safer holiday shopping

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launched Operation Jingle Bells this week to create a safer shopping environment during the holiday season.

Increased law enforcement will be present for the daily operation in the unincorporated areas of Shelby County and around Wolfchase Galleria through Dec. 31.

SCSO says deputies will patrol store parking lots, contact store employees and management and conduct increased traffic enforcement in an effort to prevent car break-ins, shoplifting and keep traffic flowing on roadways and parking lots.

Bartlett and Memphis police departments will also be assisting.

