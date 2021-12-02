Peppertree Apartments owners resolving matters in federal court, public nuisance case on hold

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The public nuisance case involving Peppertree Apartments in Memphis is put on pause once again.

Last week, city and county leaders announced Peppertree Apartments had been deemed a public nuisance after police responded to more than 1,600 calls for help at the complex in the last year and a half.

In court Monday, questions were raised about why the actual owners of the property were not also named in court documents. The judge reset the hearing for Thursday.

Now it appears there could be further holdups in the environmental court as the apartment owners want to resolve matters underway in federal court.

Both sides are standing by their claims.

“We need this place safe, whatever that takes. And if that takes extreme measures It takes extreme measures. But we need this place safe. Whitehaven Memphis, everybody. They’re tired of this,” said prosecuting attorney Paul Hagerman.

”I’ve always said you can always do better but t declare something a nuisance I think is not allowed by the law and is not applicable here under the fact pattern,” said defense attorney Alexander Wharton. “Because you’re speaking about the entirety of the community that’s over there. Most of the people over there are.”

At this time a future court date has not been set.

We will be sure to update you as we learn more.

