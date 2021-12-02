One more mild day followed by isolated showers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a clear sky with patchy fog in some areas after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph or less.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds by afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will remain mostly cloudy Friday night with a stray shower in eastern Arkansas.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a few showers possible. There could be a few around during the St. Jude Marathon, especially by midday. Any rain should be fairly light. There will be a few showers during the day Sunday with a band of heavier rain or a few storms by Sunday night. High temperatures will be around 60-65 both days.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through early Monday morning with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 40s by Monday afternoon. Lows will be in the 30s Monday night. The next rain chance will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with highs in the 50s both days.

