No. 18 Tiger men’s basketball drops second straight; Georgia wins 80-77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bounce-back time was not to be for the University of Memphis (UofM) men’s basketball team.

After dropping in the AP rankings from 9th to 18th from last Friday’s loss to Iowa State in the NIT season tipoff championship game, the Tigers start the SEC portion of their early-season schedule with their first true road game of the season at the University of Georgia.

The Bulldogs are struggling this year at 2-5. Memphis is 5-1.

The Tigers using their dogged defense to force 11 Bulldog turnovers in the first half, but Memphis only held a 2-point lead at the break 34-32.

Georgia put the Tigers in a 5-point hole after the break, but the UoM came back strong with the play of senior guard, Alex Lomax, and prized freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren down the stretch. The pair combined for 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Memphis led by with 6 minutes left. Georgia comes back with time running out. Jabeer Abdur-Raheem, the son of former Vancouver Grizzlies star, Shareef with the deep 3 for the lead with under 2 to play. Then, the turnover bug rears its ugly head.

Bates losing the ball on a handoff and that pretty much is that. Tom Crean gets his 400th coaching victory as Georgia goes on to win it. Final score 80-77.

The Tigers, now 5-2, next take on Ole Miss Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.