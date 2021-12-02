Mississippi lawmakers hope the U.S. Supreme Court overrule Roe v. Wade

MISSISSIPPI, U.S. (WMC) - The U.S. Supreme Court began to hear oral arguments on Mississippi’s abortion law which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy; challenging Roe v. Wade which states women have the right to end a pregnancy before viability, typically around 23-24 weeks.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has expressed he is proud to defend pro-life laws, several other state lawmakers feel the same.

“Today is a historic day for not only Mississippi and our nation, but the millions of unborn babies we seek to protect. Let me be clear - Mississippi will always protect life, and our state should be able to do what the vast majority of the public believes is the right thing to do. I am optimistic that the Supreme Court will uphold Mississippi’s law, and millions of lives will be saved as a result.” Gov. Reeves said.

During the hearing Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor questioned the state by asking “When does the life of a woman, and putting her at risk enter the calculus?”

“Forcing women who are poor and that’s 75% of the population, and much higher percentage of those women in Mississippi who elect abortions before viability,” Sotomayor said.

Sotomayor went on to say women are put at a tremendously greater risk of medical complications, 14 times greater to give birth to a child full term, than it is to have an abortion before viability.

“The state is saying to these women, we can choose not only to physically complicate your existence, put you at medical risk, make you poorer by the choice because we believe what?” Sotomayor said.

Women on both sides of the argument rallied in Mississippi.

“We are here today to send a strong message to the highest ranking anti in the state of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves that he nor the U.S. Supreme Court or any other anti governor and legislatures decide our destinies,” Michelle Colon said.

Mississippi Representative Becky Curry who helped write the bill was also at a rally.

“I wonder what am I doing in the politics and the legislature and I can tell you today I know because we’re gonna save millions of babies lives, and I’m so proud to have written that bill,” Curry said.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said the Supreme Court faces a monumental case and hopes they overrule Roe versus Wade.

“I’m opposed to abortion morally, but I think this case gives the Supreme Court the opportunity to right a wrong,” Wicker said.

Speaker of the House, Philip Gun shared on Twitter that he commends his colleagues for having the courage to lead the way and said quote, “Pray the court will act to protect unborn lives.”

Today @SCOTUS began hearing oral arguments on a MS statute that could reshape our laws protecting unborn lives. It all started with a MS House bill. I commend my @MSHouseOfRep colleagues for having the courage to lead the way. Pray the court will act to protect unborn lives. — Philip Gunn (@PhilipGunnMS) December 1, 2021

