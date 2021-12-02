Memphis Grizzlies announce plans for Z-Bo’s jersey retirement ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are planning some special events for the jersey retirement of former player Zach “Z-Bo” Randolph.

On Dec. 7, a new documentary film, #50ForDaCity, will be released. It details his journey in Memphis from his Z-bounds to his headband tosses, according to the Grizzlies.

The documentary will premiere Sunday exclusively on grizzlies.com or the Grizzlies YouTube channel starting Dec. 7.

On Dec. 10-11 fans will have the chance to receive tickets to Z-Bo’s retirement jersey game through the Claw Crews Mountain Dew Street Corners. You can follow @memgrizz on Twitter to find out where the crew will be throughout the day to snag tickets.

Also on Dec. 10, Randolph is making a stop at the Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive here at Action News 5 from 2-3 p.m.

The NBA star’s jersey retirement game is set for Dec. 11 when the Grizzlies go toe to toe with the Houston Rockets at the FedExForum. Tickets are just $11. You can purchase them online at grizzlies.com/tickets or call 901-888-HOOP.

Artists like 8 Ball and MJG and Moneybagg Yo will perform throughout the game.

But before the game, fans can arrive early for the 2021 Memphis Holiday Parade on Beale Street where Z-Bo will be grand marshal. It kicks off at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.