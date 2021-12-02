Advertise with Us
Man convicted for unprovoked shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 21-year-old Demarcus Wooten has been convicted for an unprovoked shooting death.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, Wooten was riding in the back seat of a car with several others in the early-morning hours of June 12, 2019.

Wooten reportedly fired shots at another car, shattering the window, at Mt. Moriah and Willow Road, but the driver was not injured.

The report says later, around 2:30 a.m. the car Wooten was in stopped at a red light, where Wooten shot 49-year-old Willie Gandy in the back as Gandy crossed the street in front of the car. Gandy did not survive his injuries.

Witnesses say there was no apparent reason for the shooting, and when he was texted about it, Wooten replied “He dead” with a smiling emoji.

Wooten is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

