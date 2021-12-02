St. Jude Heroes reach $100M milestone in fundraising

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Heroes are getting ready to hit the starting line this weekend for the annual St. Jude Marathon. It’s the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude!

Thousands are expecting to flock to the Bluff City for the big day.

St. Jude is holding a news conference to announce St. Jude Heroes have raised $100 million since the marathon started in 2002 helping the hospital complete its $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan.

The St. Jude Hero family who helped them reach the $100 million goal is also receiving a special surprise.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

