St. Jude Heroes reach $100M milestone in fundraising

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Heroes are getting ready to hit the starting line this weekend for the annual St. Jude Marathon. It’s the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude!

Thousands are expecting to flock to the Bluff City for the big day.

St. Jude is holding a news conference to announce St. Jude Heroes have raised $100 million since the marathon started in 2002 helping the hospital complete its $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan.

The St. Jude Hero family who helped them reach the $100 million goal is also receiving a special surprise.

