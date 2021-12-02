Advertise with Us
Kellogg’s reaches tentative contract deal after 2-month national strike

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple outlets are reporting Kellogg’s has reached a tentative deal with a labor union that would end a two-month worker strike.

These details are just coming into our newsroom.

The deal calls for a new five-year contract for employees, according to Reuters and other outlets.

This could end the nationwide strike that started back on Oct. 5.

The union represents about 1,600 striking workers in Memphis and at plants in Nebraska, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Workers went on strike back in October when their contracts expired and negotiations over their pay and benefits stalled.

The union resumed talks this week.

According to reports, the tentative deal includes wage increases and benefits for all employees and a quote “defined path” to legacy wages and benefits for temporary workers.

The union still has to vote on the deal which is expected to happen Sunday.

We talked to workers on the picket line Thursday morning; they say they are aware of the tentative deal but they plan to stay on the picket line until it’s finalized.

We’ve reached out to the labor union for comment. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

