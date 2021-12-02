Here’s what’s inside the December issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The December issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with writer Chris McCoy about the cover story that highlights Memphians of the year James Dukes, founder & CEO of Memphis record label Unapologetic, and Victoria Jones, executive director of black arts organization Tone.

The duo are the faces behind the Orange Mound Tower Project, a multi-million-dollar vision to establish a mixed-use development in one of the oldest African American Neighborhoods.

James Duke even joined in on the conversation sharing his advice for those with big dreams.

