Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Here’s what’s inside the December issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The December issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with writer Chris McCoy about the cover story that highlights Memphians of the year James Dukes, founder & CEO of Memphis record label Unapologetic, and Victoria Jones, executive director of black arts organization Tone.

The duo are the faces behind the Orange Mound Tower Project, a multi-million-dollar vision to establish a mixed-use development in one of the oldest African American Neighborhoods.

James Duke even joined in on the conversation sharing his advice for those with big dreams.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Memphis Academy of Health Sciences
Nearly $400,000 stolen from Memphis charter school, 3 employees charged
Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game

Latest News

Here’s what’s inside the December issue of Memphis Magazine
Toy truck drive brings holiday cheer to area children
Toy truck drive helps to bring holiday cheer to area children
Toy truck drive helps to bring holiday cheer to area children
Fire Pit Fridays return to the Riverfront (Memphis River Parks Partnership)
Fire Pit Fridays return to the Riverfront