Go Wendy Go! Help us cheer for Memphis native Wendy Moten on “The Voice”

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 10 Performances" Episode 2117A -- Pictured: Wendy Moten -- (Photo by:...
THE VOICE -- "Live Top 10 Performances" Episode 2117A -- Pictured: Wendy Moten -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)(NBC | Trae Patton/NBC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wendy Moten is a Memphis native singing with all she’s got to be the last singer standing on “The Voice.”

She’s wowed voters each week with her powerhouse pipes, and they’ve gotten her to the semi-finals airing next week on NBC.

We’re rooting for Wendy each week as she takes the stage, and we know her fellow Memphians are behind her too. So let’s see it!

Record a video or take a picture cheering for Wendy. Say “Go Wendy Go” and we’ll make sure she sees it. We may even show it on TV!

Upload your submissions below or go to actionnews5.com/mypics. Watch Wendy perform on “The Voice” Monday and catch the live semi-final results Tuesday. The show starts at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to vote!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

