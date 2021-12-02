Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault

Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault
Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault(TNT Video)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen has been arrested for reportedly assaulting his wife.

According to a report from the Collierville Police Department, Allen’s wife says she moved into an apartment without him two weeks ago because he had “changed” and become “dark,” but she did not elaborate on this.

The report says Allen came to the apartment saying that she was keeping his two kids from him, and, after banging on the door to be let in, Allen left briefly and when he returned he kicked the front door in, damaging the frame.

Once inside, Allen reported confronted his wife. She told him she was going to call the police, but he forcibly took the phone from her and threw it in a nearby toilet.

When police arrived on the scene, Allen was taken into custody and charged with domestic vandalism, interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a 17-year-old...
School staff exposed to fentanyl through student’s vape in Tennessee

Latest News

Mid-Southerners weigh in on Mississippi abortion case
Mid-Southerners weigh in on Mississippi abortion case
Mississippi lawmakers hope the U.S. Supreme Court overrule Roe v. Wade
Mississippi lawmakers hope the U.S. Supreme Court overrule Roe v. Wade
Pipkin, Germantown public vaccination sites to close before Christmas
Tickets for Beale Street Music Festival on sale Friday
Tickets for Beale Street Music Festival on sale Friday