Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen has been arrested for reportedly assaulting his wife.

According to a report from the Collierville Police Department, Allen’s wife says she moved into an apartment without him two weeks ago because he had “changed” and become “dark,” but she did not elaborate on this.

The report says Allen came to the apartment saying that she was keeping his two kids from him, and, after banging on the door to be let in, Allen left briefly and when he returned he kicked the front door in, damaging the frame.

Once inside, Allen reported confronted his wife. She told him she was going to call the police, but he forcibly took the phone from her and threw it in a nearby toilet.

When police arrived on the scene, Allen was taken into custody and charged with domestic vandalism, interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

