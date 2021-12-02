Advertise with Us
Fire Pit Fridays return to the Riverfront

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks is excited to offer some winter outdoor activities.

Fire Pit Fridays kick off December 3 at the River Garden Park located at 51 Riverside Drive and will continue each Friday until December 17.

People are invited to come out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the fire pits, winter lights and free s’mores.

George Abbott, Director of External Affairs for Memphis River Parks Partnership, joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about all the fun and even a chance to win one free night at Moxy Memphis.

Watch the interview above for a tour of the venue and how you can win.

