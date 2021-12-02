FedEx delivers 500 new coats to Memphis students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx made a special delivery to make sure Memphis students are properly clothed for the winter weather.

The shipping giant teamed up with Operation Warm to get brand-new coats to 500 kids at Levi Elementary School.

Memphis-based FedEx has been working with the initiative for eight years as organizers say having a proper coat can impact a child’s quality of life.

“We are so excited to bring new coats to kids and make an impact in the city where we live and work, and make sure these kids come to school warm, have a hot meal to eat, and have some food to take home over the weekend,” Rachel Kesselman, communications advisor at FedEx.

Along with new coats, FedEx passed out food items donated from Blessings in a Backpack, as well as school supplies.

