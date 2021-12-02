Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FedEx delivers 500 new coats to Memphis students

FedEx delivers 500 new coats to Memphis students
FedEx delivers 500 new coats to Memphis students(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx made a special delivery to make sure Memphis students are properly clothed for the winter weather.

The shipping giant teamed up with Operation Warm to get brand-new coats to 500 kids at Levi Elementary School.

Memphis-based FedEx has been working with the initiative for eight years as organizers say having a proper coat can impact a child’s quality of life.

“We are so excited to bring new coats to kids and make an impact in the city where we live and work, and make sure these kids come to school warm, have a hot meal to eat, and have some food to take home over the weekend,” Rachel Kesselman, communications advisor at FedEx.

Along with new coats, FedEx passed out food items donated from Blessings in a Backpack, as well as school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a 17-year-old...
School staff exposed to fentanyl through student’s vape in Tennessee

Latest News

Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault
Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault
Mid-Southerners weigh in on Mississippi abortion case
Mid-Southerners weigh in on Mississippi abortion case
Mississippi lawmakers hope the U.S. Supreme Court overrule Roe v. Wade
Mississippi lawmakers hope the U.S. Supreme Court overrule Roe v. Wade
Pipkin, Germantown public vaccination sites to close before Christmas