Ex-boyfriend convicted in woman’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Parkway Village man has been convicted for shooting and killing his former girlfriend in 2015.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, Antonio Davis showed up at an apartment where his former girlfriend was staying with a friend.

The report says Davis forced his way into the apartment after shooting through a sliding glass door, shooting his former girlfriend in the abdomen. Davis then threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s friend if she did not tell him who she had been seeing.

Davis then reportedly shot his ex several more times, including three times in the head, killing her and the friend ran to protect her children in the bathroom.

The report says Davis pointed his gun at the friend and her one-year-old child before taking her cell phone so she couldn’t call the police.

Davis was arrested two weeks later by federal marshals who tracked him to a motel in Goodlettsville just north of Nashville.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

