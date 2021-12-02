Coahoma County Sheriff spreads holiday cheer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is spreading some cheer, giving out unexpected surprises.

The sheriff made several random traffic stops throughout the county, but instead of tickets he gave out gift cards. Each stop Sheriff Charles Jones made resulted in a $25 gift card.

