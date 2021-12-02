6 Tigers on post-season All- AAC teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Calvin Austin leads 6 Memphis Tigers on American Athletic Conference Post Season ALL AAC Teams.

The wide receiver who started his career as a walk-on from Harding Academy was a unanimous first-team selection.

Other Tiger first-teamers are tight end Sean Dykes, offensive lineman Dillon Parham, and linebacker J.J. Russell. Making the second team are defensive lineman John Tate and defensive back Quindell Johnson.

The Tigers will play in the Hawaii Bowl December 24 in Honolulu.

