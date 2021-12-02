Advertise with Us
6 Tigers on post-season All- AAC teams(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Calvin Austin leads 6 Memphis Tigers on American Athletic Conference Post Season ALL  AAC Teams.

The wide receiver who started his career as a walk-on from Harding Academy was a unanimous first-team selection.

Other Tiger first-teamers are tight end Sean Dykes, offensive lineman Dillon Parham, and linebacker J.J. Russell.   Making the second team are defensive lineman John Tate and defensive back Quindell Johnson.  

The Tigers will play in the Hawaii Bowl December 24 in Honolulu.

