Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2nd US case of COVID omicron variant found in Minnesota

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County developed mild symptoms Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. He had been vaccinated, and his symptoms have resolved, they said.

The first confirmed case of the variant in the nation was reported in California on Wednesday.

At least 23 other countries have reported omicron infections since South African authorities first identified the variant a week ago — an announcement that led the U.S. and many other nations to almost immediately bar airline travelers arriving from southern Africa.

In South Africa, new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a single day to almost 8,600, authorities reported Wednesday, and the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said omicron has now overtaken the delta variant among samples now being analyzed at the genetic level.

The variant is still surrounded by many unknowns, including whether it is more contagious than other versions, does it cause more serious illness and the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

“Any declaration of what will or will not happen with this variant, I think it is too early to say,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Memphis Academy of Health Sciences
Nearly $400,000 stolen from Memphis charter school, 3 employees charged
Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game

Latest News

Last year, St. Jude Heroes—a special group of race participants who raise funds by obtaining...
LIVE: St. Jude Heroes reach $100M milestone in fundraising
Surveillance video caught a smash-and-grab burglary in which an estimate $35,000 worth of...
Burglary on cam: Thieves take designer handbags worth thousands
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett defense questions credibility of star state witness
Serious crash on I-40 at Danny Thomas
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crashes block traffic on I-40